Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,772,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,364 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.