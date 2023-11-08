SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $447.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.