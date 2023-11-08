Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 42,407 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,856 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

