Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,142,384 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,107,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $98,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

