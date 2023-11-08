Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

