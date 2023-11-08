Concord Wealth Partners Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

