Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

