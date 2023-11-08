Concord Wealth Partners Has $151,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $262.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

