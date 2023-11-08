Concord Wealth Partners Has $161,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Paychex were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.