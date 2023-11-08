Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 3,324 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 147.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $792,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

