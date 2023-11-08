Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $685.34 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

