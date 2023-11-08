iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.28

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.28 and last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 27574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

