Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.77) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

