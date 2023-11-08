iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.29

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 124547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

