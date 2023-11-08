Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Spectris Stock Performance

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

