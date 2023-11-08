iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.25

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 3549227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 690,313 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.