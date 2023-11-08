Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Report on GLAPY
Glanbia Stock Performance
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.7707 dividend. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.