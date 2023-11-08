Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.66

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.