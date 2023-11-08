Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.71 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

