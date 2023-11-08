Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 120.13%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.11 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,059,000 after buying an additional 513,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,156,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,610,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,457,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.