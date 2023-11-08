Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Nippon Paint Trading Up 136.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 8.09%.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

