Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.43-$5.96 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMG opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.