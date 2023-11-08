NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 3.12%.

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. NTT DATA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

