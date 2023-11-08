NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 3.12%.
NTT DATA Group Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. NTT DATA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.
About NTT DATA Group
