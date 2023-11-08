J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

