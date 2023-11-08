Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STK stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $234,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

