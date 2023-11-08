América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3605 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

América Móvil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMX. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

