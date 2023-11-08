Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 6,303 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.