Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

