Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,756,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,445,000 after buying an additional 354,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.