Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 129,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEMB opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $37.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

