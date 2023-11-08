Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $538.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

