Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 44,480 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 123.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,480 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

