Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 432,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.4 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

