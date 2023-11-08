Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.60

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.
Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.
