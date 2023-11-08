Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.60

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Colruyt Group Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Featured Articles

