Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
