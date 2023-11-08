Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Sientra has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

(Get Free Report)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

