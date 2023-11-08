DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance
TSE:DRT opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
