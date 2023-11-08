DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:DRT opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

