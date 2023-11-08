Park Lawn (PLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.05 million.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$17.35 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$16.12 and a twelve month high of C$29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.40.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLC shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Lawn

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.