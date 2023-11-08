The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 211.87% and a negative return on equity of 117.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price target for the company.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

