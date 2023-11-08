TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 153.28% and a negative net margin of 3,403.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,065,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,065,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zamaneh Mikhak bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $185,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also

