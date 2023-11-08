Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 191.02% and a negative net margin of 53.28%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

