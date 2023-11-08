Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $499.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.60 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

