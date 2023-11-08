Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $600.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.