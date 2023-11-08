OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

