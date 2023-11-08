OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 30,495 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

