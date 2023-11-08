OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 181 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $397.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.98 and its 200 day moving average is $342.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $401.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.