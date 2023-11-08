OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $370,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,572 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VMW opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

