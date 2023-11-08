OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,693 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.