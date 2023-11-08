OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $189,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $73.64 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

