OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys Shares of 4,913 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after buying an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

